DAV Sen Sec School, Tiara, celebrated the Foundation Day. After the prayer, a yajna was performed in which all students and teachers participated. Thereafter, a shobha yatra was taken out from the school premises in which students made people aware of the achievements of DAV institution through various slogans. Principal of the school Shekher Modgil called upon the students to follow the 'path of truth' as told by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hansraj.