DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

On Mother’s Day, students expressed their love and care for their mothers through poems, articles and pictures, cards etc. The students also expressed their feelings towards Mother Earth through an art exhibition. While wishing the students and their mothers on this occasion, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said the role of a mother in building a person’s character and personality is supreme and her debt can never be paid off by a child.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term
Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeks a few weeks' time...
India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted remarks' after FM Bilawal rakes up Kashmir at UN Security Council
India's response comes after Bilawal rakes up the issue of J...