DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

Dasehra was celebrated in the Pinjore branch of DAV School, Surajpur. The students presented a short drama based on the victory of Lord Rama over Raavana and his contribution towards the welfare of humanity. The students came dressed in colourful clothes and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Dr Mamta Goel, Principal of the school, while conveying her best wishes to all teachers and students said good and evil wer both a part of the human life. Now, it is up to us to the right path. The Principal inspired the students to walk the path of righteousness.
