DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

On the occasion of Children's Day, several sports competitions were organised here under the Theme "Hum Fit toh India Fit" in which students from Nursery to Class XII participated. The sports day, which started with the Gayatri Mantra and lamp lighting, was inaugurated by the chief guest Principal Dr Mamta Goel by hoisting the flag. The students participated in the march past on this occasion. Students of classes VI to VIII of the middle wing participated in the shuttle race, kangaroo race and skipping race. At the same time, students from class IX to XII took part in 100 metre and 200 metre race, hurdle race as well as played a basketball match.
