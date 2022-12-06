DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

The students wore pink clothes to mark the celebrations of Pink Day. Children of Nursery, LKG and UKG along with students of classes I and II demonstrated the importance of colour recognition by displaying various objects of pink colour. While they recited poems, they introduced everyone to pink colour through balloons and toys. Principal Dr Mamta Goel said that in the early years, recognition of colours holds an important place academically.
