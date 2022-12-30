DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

The school conducted a mock drill on the premises. Students were informed about various methods of prevention from natural calamities like earthquake, flood etc. They were informed ways to keep themselves safe in case of sudden fire. Enhancing the enthusiasm of students, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said no disaster can be bigger than human courage and understanding. She told the students that with their understanding, they can defend themselves while facing difficult situations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee