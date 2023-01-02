DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

The school conducted a mock drill for the students to deal with natural calamities. The school, through the mock drill under disaster management not only informed the students about various methods of dealing with natural calamities like earthquake, flood, etc, but also taught them how to keep themselves safe in case of sudden fire. The students were trained on how to protect themselves in case of an earthquake by hiding themselves under strong things. Also they were trained on how to protect themselves and their fellows by rushing to an open place. Enhancing the enthusiasm of the students, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said no disaster can be bigger than human courage and understanding. The Principal told the students that with their understanding, they can not only defend themselves while facing difficult situations, but can also help their classmates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...