DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

The school conducted a mock drill for the students to deal with natural calamities. The school, through the mock drill under disaster management not only informed the students about various methods of dealing with natural calamities like earthquake, flood, etc, but also taught them how to keep themselves safe in case of sudden fire. The students were trained on how to protect themselves in case of an earthquake by hiding themselves under strong things. Also they were trained on how to protect themselves and their fellows by rushing to an open place. Enhancing the enthusiasm of the students, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said no disaster can be bigger than human courage and understanding. The Principal told the students that with their understanding, they can not only defend themselves while facing difficult situations, but can also help their classmates.