DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

Principal Dr Mamta Goel, teachers and students of classes I to XII participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Republic Day. Students presented a parade, march-past, band and National Anthem as part of the programme organized at the Kalka Parade Ground. The Principal said it is the responsibility of all of us to give more emphasis on the discharge of our duties instead of our rights. Meanwhile, students participated in the Pariksha Pe Charcha organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed their commitment to adopt the guidelines and suggestions given by him during the examination.