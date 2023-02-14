DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

Students of Class I to V learnt table manners, table decoration and preparation of savoury dishes under Sadan activities. They also relished healthy drinks and salads.
Students of Class I participated in a salad-making session, Class II students made sandwiches, Class III students prepared healthy drinks, Class IV pupils made fruit chat and Class V children made spicy chat.
School Principal Mamta Goel said childhood gives various opportunities to learn new things. She added it was very important to adopt a healthy eating lifestyle.
