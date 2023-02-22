DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

A farewell function was hosted at the school for the Class XII science and commerce stream students. It was marked by a welcome song, dance performances, poetry recitation and speeches by students. Students of the outgoing batch were also presented with mementos. Principal Mamta Goel spoke on the significance of worshipping the rising sun saying that the sun, unlike planets, has light of its own. Similarly, students should try to elevate themselves to the status of the rising sun - illuminating the whole world with their light and eliminating the darkness of all evils prevailing in society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...