DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

A farewell function was hosted at the school for the Class XII science and commerce stream students. It was marked by a welcome song, dance performances, poetry recitation and speeches by students. Students of the outgoing batch were also presented with mementos. Principal Mamta Goel spoke on the significance of worshipping the rising sun saying that the sun, unlike planets, has light of its own. Similarly, students should try to elevate themselves to the status of the rising sun - illuminating the whole world with their light and eliminating the darkness of all evils prevailing in society.