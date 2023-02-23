DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

The school secured the first position for the seventh consecutive time in the tableau competition organised on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand. Several DAV institutions from the Tricity participated in it. The theme chosen by the school was “India’s growing stature at the international level and the spirit of Vasudev Kutumbakam”. Various school tableaux were taken out from different sectors of Chandigarh on February 15, in which the tableau of DAV School, Surajpur, enthralled the local people. Principal Dr Mamta Goel proposed vote of thanks. Ravinder Talwar, Manager, DAV School, Surajpur, congratulated the principal, teachers and students of DAV School, Surajpur, for presenting Dayanand’s views positively during the tableau competition, India’s presidency of G-20 countries and connecting Indian foreign policy with Vasudev Kutumbakam. The Arya Samaj Management Committee announced to give ?5,100 to the school for the excellent performance of young students of DAV School, Surajpur.