DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

A three-day graduation ceremony was organised at the school. It began with lighting of the traditional lamp and DAV song presented by students of Nursery, LKG and UKG. At the same time, students gave the message of not using mobile phones more than necessary and not cutting trees through street plays. On the second day of the graduation ceremony, where students presented their views on nature protection, Vedic education, good manners, and girl child education, little magician Arnav Singh performed his magic tricks in front of the audience. While the students danced to the tunes of Zumba dance, Himachali, Punjabi and cultural dance on the last day of the Graduation Day, students of Class II won the hearts of the visitors with their good manners and their speech on the Graduation Day. The three-day event successfully concluded with the finale of ‘Suraj Jaise Chamkenge and Chhuna Hai Aasmaan’. Principal Mamta Goel inspired teachers and parents to make joint efforts for the personality building of students.