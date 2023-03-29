DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

An orientation programme was organised for the parents of students of Classes Nursery, LKG and UKG at the school. In the programme that started with the lighting of the lamp and the DAV song, parents were informed about the academic curriculum and cultural activities that are held in the school. The class teachers gave presentations on the subject matter, methods adopted to increase physical and mental concentration and the strategy adopted by teachers under art and music. At the same time, English story-telling, speaking expressions and shapes were also part of the programme. Small students of different classes presented skits with notable messages. While addressing the parents on the occasion, Principal Mamta Goel said pre-primary classes were the pillars of character-building and academic life of students and just as a strong building could be made only on a strong foundation, pre-primary classes played an unprecedented role in building the personality of students.