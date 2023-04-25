DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

Students of the school participated in various cultural programmes organised on the the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj and also received prizes. In various competitions organised at Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, on April 19, the students of the school participated in various activities. The students got the second prize and the third prize in the Yagya competitions, while the students also got third prize in the Bhajan competition in which 16 teams from DAV schools participated. The Principal of the school, Dr Mamta Goel, said DAV schools kept the tradition alive. She blessed the students and said the school was proud of them.
