DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

"Cultivating the habit of reading since the foundation years of a child is the best gift that the child can ever get because reading not only enhances confidence but also ameliorates the performance in academics" said Principal Dr Mamta Goel. Under her guidance, a platform was presented to the students of classes I to VIII to showcase their reading skills and explore their talent. Some children were dressed up as bees butterflies, flowers liberary Books and Magazine. The students recited poems. Class teachers and the English faculty motivated and the children for further endeavours. The Principal congratulated the staff and the students.