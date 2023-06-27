DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

Students, teachers, parents and administrative department of the school successfully organized yoga session on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The students not only demonstrated the benefits of performing different asanas daily. Addressing the staff, pupils and parents on the occasion, Principal Dr. Mamta Goel spoke in glowing terms about this form of exercise and urged them all to try together to maintain enthusiasm.
