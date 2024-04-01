DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur

A Graduation Day event was held for the students of Nursery, LKG, UKG to Class V at the school. In the programme, which started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp and DAV song, parents were not only informed about the academic curriculum but also told in detail about various cultural activities going on in the school. The class teachers showed the presentation of the subject matter, various methods adopted to increase physical and mental concentration, and teaching methodology adopted by the teachers under art and music. English story-telling, expressions of speech, various shapes and expressions were also part of the programme. Students of different classes through their short plays gave the message of girl education, not using mobile phones more than necessary, not cutting trees and conservation of water. In her greeting message to the students and parents under the graduation ceremony programme, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said pre-primary and primary classes are the foundation of character building and educational life of the students. Just as a strong building is possible only on a strong foundation, similarly pre-primary and primary classes play an unprecedented role in building the personality of students.

