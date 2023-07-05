DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur holds training seminar

In the seminar related to teaching training organised under the aegis of DAV CMC, New Delhi, A two-day seminar on science was organised at the school under the aegis of DAV CMC, New Delhi. Teachers from Tricity and Panchkula clusters participated. Under the guidance of Dr Nisha Peshin (Director, Academics, DAV CAE, New Delhi), Dr V Singh (Director, DAV Public School), Dr BC Josan (Regional Officer, Panchkula Cluster), Jaya Bhardwaj (Cluster Head, Panchkula), Dr Mamta Goel (Principal, DAV School, Surajpur), teachers not only discussed better teaching methods to increase students’ interest in learning, but also how to make their curriculum more and more interesting by giving information about new teaching researches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet
Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Paw...
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states