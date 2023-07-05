DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur holds training seminar

In the seminar related to teaching training organised under the aegis of DAV CMC, New Delhi, A two-day seminar on science was organised at the school under the aegis of DAV CMC, New Delhi. Teachers from Tricity and Panchkula clusters participated. Under the guidance of Dr Nisha Peshin (Director, Academics, DAV CAE, New Delhi), Dr V Singh (Director, DAV Public School), Dr BC Josan (Regional Officer, Panchkula Cluster), Jaya Bhardwaj (Cluster Head, Panchkula), Dr Mamta Goel (Principal, DAV School, Surajpur), teachers not only discussed better teaching methods to increase students’ interest in learning, but also how to make their curriculum more and more interesting by giving information about new teaching researches.