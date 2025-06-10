DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur, holds two-day science seminar

As per the instructions of DAV CAE and DAV CMC, New Delhi, a two-day seminar based on science subject was organised at the school. The seminar was inaugurated with the lighting of lamp by president Dr Poonam Suri (DAV CAE & DAV CMC), Dr Nisha Peshin (Director DAV CAE), Cluster Head, Panchkula, Jaya Bhardwaj and Principal, DAV School, Surajpur, Anjali Marriya. Various educational aspects were discussed in detail to increase the interest and efficiency of students in science subject. Science teachers of DAV institutions of the Tricity participated enthusiastically in the two-day seminar organised especially for primary, secondary and higher secondary science teachers. At the primary level, science resource persons Seema Bhatia (DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Surajpur) and Upasana Singh (Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula) gave training on transforming science curriculum into a positive experience, integration of art in science and making the teaching method interesting and useful for the students by creative pedagogical practice.

