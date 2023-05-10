DAV Senior Sec Public School, Rehan

An investiture ceremony marking the formulation of the new student council for the academic session 2023-24 was held on the premises. The event was presided over by Principal Rashmi Jamwal, who conferred the sashes and badges to the new Head Boy, Head Girl, Deputy Head Boy and Head girl, Sports captains, cultural captains, house captains and vice-captains of respective houses. All members of the students council took pledge to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities. The Principal congratulated the school and house appointments and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am
In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: 8.26 pc turnout in first two hours of polling
All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...
Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest
Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...
Army, police launch search operation after noticing suspicious movement on outskirts of Poonch in J-K
The area has been cordoned off
We are remembered only when we bring medals: Sakshi Malik
Says PM Modi had invited medal winners for tea, but when the...