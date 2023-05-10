DAV Senior Sec Public School, Rehan

An investiture ceremony marking the formulation of the new student council for the academic session 2023-24 was held on the premises. The event was presided over by Principal Rashmi Jamwal, who conferred the sashes and badges to the new Head Boy, Head Girl, Deputy Head Boy and Head girl, Sports captains, cultural captains, house captains and vice-captains of respective houses. All members of the students council took pledge to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities. The Principal congratulated the school and house appointments and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.