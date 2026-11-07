DAV Senior Secondary Model School, Panchkula, organises Green Diwali awareness rally

DAV Senior Secondary Model School, Panchkula, organised a Green Diwali awareness rally in Sector 8, in which students of Class VII participated enthusiastically, promoting eco-friendly and pollution-free celebrations. Carrying banners and raising enthusiastic slogans, the students spread the message of environmental responsibility and a cleaner, greener Diwali. Accompanied by teachers, they inspired the community to embrace sustainable festivities and protect Mother Earth.