DAV Senior Secondary Model School,Panchkula, organises 'Kaushal Deepotsav 2026'

DAV Senior Secondary Model School,Panchkula, organised 'Kaushal Deepotsav 2026' - Skill Bodh Exhibition and Diwali Carnival. The occasion was graced by chief guest Keshni Anand Arora, School Manager Jaskiran Harika and Regional Assistant Jaya Bhardwaj. Principals from various Tricity schools, parents, alumni and retired teachers also attended the celebration. Students showcased their talent, creativity and innovative thinking through an impressive range of skill-based activities and exhibits in Art, Science, Information Technology, Biology, Robotics, Kitchen Gardening and other areas. The vibrant Diwali Carnival featured colourful stalls, delicious food, fun-filled games, a lucky draw and captivating cultural performances, adding to the festive charm of the occasion. Principal Ritu Dilbagi appreciated the collective efforts of students and teachers. She highlighted that the true purpose of education is to equip children with practical knowledge, essential life skills and self-reliance to face real-life challenges.

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