DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur, organises awareness programme on child protection

DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur, organised an awareness programme on child protection, safety and crimes against children. Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar, Chairman, Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committee, Jaisinghpur, attended as the chief guest. Students learnt about child rights, personal safety and legal safeguards. ASI Narendra Kumar sensitised them to cybercrime, digital arrest scams and online fraud, while advocate Arvind Mehta highlighted important child protection laws. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and teachers. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana thanked the guests and emphasised that such initiatives promote awareness, confidence and responsible citizenship, reinforcing every child’s right to safety, dignity and protection.

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