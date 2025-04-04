DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Dharamsala

The school started the session 2025-26 for classes X, XI and XII. The new session was inaugurated through chanting of ‘mantras’ and ‘yagya’. In the ‘havan’, the school principal, teachers and students offered oblations and wished for the bright future and progress of the school and the students. Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu said the new session is the time for the students to set new goals for fresh beginnings, new opportunities, and pledge to perform best by bringing positive changes.