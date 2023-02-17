DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Manai

The school campus was decked up with flowers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Principal, teachers and students assembled to perform a hawan. Girls of Class IX presented a group song to remember the contribution of the great leader. Students of Class XII gave a speech on his work and principles. In the evening, parents were also invited to attend the event. The campus was lit up with colourful lights. A hawan was performed again in which Principal, teachers along with parents participated. Prasad was distributed among all. Principal Dinesh Kaushal spoke on the life of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.
