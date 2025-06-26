DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Manai, celebrates International Yoga Day 

DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Manai, celebrates International Yoga Day 

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
The school organised a grand ceremony on International Yoga Day to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through yoga. Chief guest Minakshi Patial, a renowned yoga instructor, guided students and faculty about various yoga asanas and pranayamas. The event commenced with Minakshi Patial introducing the significance of yoga and its benefits. Students enthusiastically participated in the yoga asanas — tadasana (mountain pose), trikonasana (triangle pose), vrkasana (tree pose), padmasana (lotus pose), sukhasana (easy pose), bhujangasana (cobra pose), dhanurasana (bow pose) and matsyasana (fish pose). Some pranayamas, like nadi shodhan (alternate nostril breathing), bhastrika (bellows breath), kapalbhati (breath of fire), bhramari (bee breath), ardh chakrasan (half wheel posture) were also performed by students and teachers along with the principal. Principal Dinesh Kaushal shared his views on Yoga Day, highlighting the importance of yoga in modern times. He emphasised that yoga enhances physical flexibility and balances social life. It also reduces stress and anxiety and improves mental focus and concentration. The event concluded with the performance of Harshika, a Class X student, who stole the show with her vibrant yoga poses, showcasing flexibility, balance, and poise and the school’s commitment to holistic development.

