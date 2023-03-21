DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Rehan

To honour the achievements of students and boost their morale, the school organised its annual prize distribution ceremony on the school premises. On this occasion, the meritorious students of each class, who have excelled in the academic field, were rewarded with trophies for being the toppers in the class. Assistant Regional Director of DAV, Kangra Zone, Vikram Singh was the chief guest. The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest with the lighting of lamp. After invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, a welcome dance was presented. Himachali folk dance was also presented by the students. Principal Rashmi Jamwal read the annual report of the 2022-23 session, giving information about the achievements of students in academic and co-scholastic activities. The Principal inspired students to move forward, while upholding the values that are an integral part of the institution. She appreciated the efforts put in by students and teachers for their overall performance and wished them success in future also. The programme concluded with a bhangra performance, followed by the DAV anthem.