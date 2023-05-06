DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Rehan

The school organised an inter-house solo dance competition. Students from each house -Nights, Samurai, Warriors and Leo participated in it. The participants surprised the audience with their dance moves and gestures In the keenly fought competition, Warriors House took came first followed by Leo. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal lauded the initiative taken by the students . She motivated them and stated that participation mattered more than winning. The programme ended with the National Anthem.
