DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated DAV Foundation Day. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal paid tribute to Mahatma Hans Raj, a stalwart of Arya Samaj. Students presented a dance paying tribute to Swami Dayanand. The Principal appreciated the performance of students and urged them to learn and follow the path shown by Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Hans Raj. A vedic havan was organised at the school.
