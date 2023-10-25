The Children Science Congress at sub-divisional level was organised at Government Senior Secondary Public School, Gangath, Nurpur. More than 100 schools participated in the competition. Students of DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Rehan, also participated in various activities, such as quiz, science activity, mathematics Olympiad and innovative competition, and proved their mettle. At the secondary level, two students, Abhay Pratap and Aarav Sharma, bagged the second position in the quiz competition. At the senior secondary level, Nitika Bharti secured the third position. She has been selected to participate at the district-level competition. Principal of the school Dr Rashmi Jamwal appreciated the hard work of all winners and congratulated them for their excellent performances.
