The 30th subdivision-level Children Science Congress was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Alampur. Students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Alampur, also participated in various activities. Ankush Verma, Vansh Jaswal, Asmita, Minakshi, Akshit and Nikhil Mehra participated in Science Quiz. Riya Bhuria participated in Science Model. Rajat Chauhan, Vansh Thakur and Shourya Gupta participated in Mathematical Olympiad and Divyanshu Bhatti, Pushpit and Varnika Jain took part in Science Activity Corner. Each member of the team performed well and won prizes and qualified for the district-level Science Congress. Principal of the school Bikram Singh not only congratulated the students but also encouraged them to give their best at the district level congress.
