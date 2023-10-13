DAV Senior Secondary School, Manai

An under-12 tournament at the block level was held at Bahi Pathiar, in which 13 students of the school participated in various activities. In long jump, Arush Guleria (Class V) bagged silver medal. In high jump, students of Class V Vivek and Divyansh got gold medals. In 1600 m race, Krishav and Prince bagged gold and silver medal. In 50 m race, Ridham (Class V) bagged silver medal. Divyansh Koundal (Class V) clinched gold medal in 200 m race. Ayush Bhardwaj (Class V) got bronze medal in shot put. Krishav and Prince were declared best players of the tournament. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO Bikram Singh, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the sports teachers and the players on their achievements.