DAV Senior Secondary School, Manai

An under-12 tournament at the block level was held at Bahi Pathiar, in which 13 students of the school participated in various activities. In long jump, Arush Guleria (Class V) bagged silver medal. In high jump, students of Class V Vivek and Divyansh got gold medals. In 1600 m race, Krishav and Prince bagged gold and silver medal. In 50 m race, Ridham (Class V) bagged silver medal. Divyansh Koundal (Class V) clinched gold medal in 200 m race. Ayush Bhardwaj (Class V) got bronze medal in shot put. Krishav and Prince were declared best players of the tournament. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO Bikram Singh, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the sports teachers and the players on their achievements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...
Bihar train mishap: Guard claims driver applied emergency brakes before derailment
The accident that took place at 9.53 pm on Wednesday claimed...
5 killed in road accident in Haryana’s Sonepat
The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy ...
Noted film producer PV Gangadharan dies at 80
Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, whi...
Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case
Fine of Rs 20,000 also imposed