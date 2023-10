DAV Senior Secondary School, Manai

The District School Sports Association Dharamsala Under-19 Athletic Meet 2023, was held at Dharamsala. The school’s students brought laurel to institute. Anshul was declared best athlete of the tournament. In all, the school won 12 gold, five silver and one bronze medals. Anshul (student of Class XI) won five gold medals in 200 m, 400 m, long jump and 4×100 m and 4×400 m relay race. Mohit bagged bronze medal in triple jump. In 4×100 m relay race Ishant (Class XII) got gold medal. A student of Class XII, Anuj, got two silver medals in 100 m and 200 m race and in 4×400 m relay and 4×100 m relay race he clinched two gold medals. Ashish (Class XI) won three gold medals in 100 m race, 4×100m relay and 4×400 m relay race. Ashish (Class XII) got gold medal in 4×400 m relay race. Saksham (Class XI) bagged two silver medals in high jump and triple Jump. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO Bikram Singh, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated sports teachers Atter and Manjeet and the players on their achievements.

#Dharamsala