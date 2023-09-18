DAV Senior Secondary School, Mohali

To make children understand the significance of Janmashtami, the school organised a few activities for Nursery to Class II. Students of Nursery and LKG dressed up like Krishna and Radha and gave wonderful dance performances. Students of UKG to Class II came in casuals and performed beautifully on bhajans and song of Krishna. A skit of Krishna birth was performed by the students of Class I and II. School Principal Dr Rosy Sharma motivated and blessed the students by her inspiring words.

#Mohali