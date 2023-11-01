DAV Senior Secondary School, Mohali, celebrates Dasehra

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. A special assembly was conducted in which students spoke about the significance of Dasehra. They shared the story behind the celebration of the festival. A still from Ramayana was also performed which filled the environment with positivity and divinity. School Principal Dr Rosy Sharma enlightened the students about the importance of the festival and applauded the students for their wonderful performances.
