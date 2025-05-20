DAV Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school celebrates the outstanding performance of its students in the CBSE Class X and XII Board Examinations for the session 2024–25. The school has achieved a remarkable 100% result in both classes, showcasing the hard work and dedication of students, the commitment of teachers, and the unwavering support of parents. Class X toppers are: Prisha Vashisht – 97.2% and Ishika Bhatt – 97%. Class XII toppers are: Tanvi Aggarwal – 94.8%, Suryansh Bhardwaj – 90.4%, and Sushree Priyadarshi - 89.4. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their continued trust and support. She congratulated the students and staff for their exemplary efforts that led to this proud achievement.

