DAV Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Suriyan

Class XII students of the school have done well in the board exams. Shagun Bharti stood first with 92% marks. Uday Guleria secured second position with 89% marks. Prakriti and Shagun Singh stood third with 83% marks. School Principal Shekhar Moudgil congratulated the students for doing well in the CBSE Board Exam and encouraged them to continue with their hard work in future too.
