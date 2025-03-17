DAV Senior Secondary School, Phase 10, Mohali

The school organised a vibrant class show where pre-primary students showcased their talents through rhymes and dance. The event aimed to boost confidence, teamwork, and creativity. Students from Nursery to Class II delivered engaging performances, delighting parents with their enthusiasm and skills. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma praised the young participants and extended Women’s Day wishes to all present. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors. The school looks forward to more such events fostering holistic development.