DAV sports competitions inaugurated

The state-level DAV sports competitions were inaugurated under the aegis of the DAV Managing Committee at OS DAV Public School, Kaithal. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp and the rendition of the DAV Anthem. The occasion was graced by Principal Anju Talwar and In-charge of DAV Sports Haryana Cluster III; Rajni Yadav, Principal of DAV Police Public School, Jind; Rakesh, Principal of DAV Public School, Cheeka; and Dr Meena Mehta, Principal of DAV Public School, Siwan. Extending a warm welcome to the dignitaries, Anju Talwar expressed her delight at hosting the prestigious sporting event. The competition saw participation from 42 DAV schools across Haryana with 205 students competing in yoga, 139 in table tennis and 136 in badminton. The events were conducted under the supervision of Rajni Yadav, Dr Meena Mehta and Rakesh. In her address, Talwar motivated the participants to play with zeal, courage and integrity, upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship and wished them success in bringing glory to Haryana.

