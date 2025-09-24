DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV sports competitions inaugurated

DAV sports competitions inaugurated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The state-level DAV sports competitions were inaugurated under the aegis of the DAV Managing Committee at OS DAV Public School, Kaithal. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp and the rendition of the DAV Anthem. The occasion was graced by Principal Anju Talwar and In-charge of DAV Sports Haryana Cluster III; Rajni Yadav, Principal of DAV Police Public School, Jind; Rakesh, Principal of DAV Public School, Cheeka; and Dr Meena Mehta, Principal of DAV Public School, Siwan. Extending a warm welcome to the dignitaries, Anju Talwar expressed her delight at hosting the prestigious sporting event. The competition saw participation from 42 DAV schools across Haryana with 205 students competing in yoga, 139 in table tennis and 136 in badminton. The events were conducted under the supervision of Rajni Yadav, Dr Meena Mehta and Rakesh. In her address, Talwar motivated the participants to play with zeal, courage and integrity, upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship and wished them success in bringing glory to Haryana.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts