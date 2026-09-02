DAV Sr Sec Public School, Lajhyani, celebrate Raksha Bandhan

DAV Sr Sec Public School, Lajhyani, celebrated Raksha Bandhan, highlighting the values of love, respect, protection and togetherness. Students participated in a creative handmade Rakhi-making activity using colourful threads, beads and decorative materials, showcasing their artistic skills and imagination. The activity helped learners understand the deeper significance of the festival and the enduring bonds of care it represents, while nurturing Indian values, compassion and harmony.

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