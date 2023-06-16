DAV Sr Sec School , Alampur, Kangra

The school organised a science exhibition on the school premises. Students from various classes participated in it. The science exhibition was organised at the end of the Science Week. The exhibition started at 9 am and was open to all students of the school. As the exhibition started, various students presented their projects. Models of solar power energy, space satellites, hydroelectric generators, AC and DC motors, automatic transformers, and robots were presented. The Principal of the school, Bikram Singh, took a look at different models designed by the students and assessed the descriptions given by them. The Principal addressed the students and laid stress on the importance of contributions by the students to the field of science and technology. Everyone who participated in the exhibition was congratulated for their efforts by the principal.