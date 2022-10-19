DAV Sr Sec School, Dharamsala

The opening ceremony of the DAV National Sports HP Zone-B Badminton Team Championship, hosted by the school at HPCA Indoor Stadium, Dharamsala, was held on October 15. Shuttlers from eight schools participated. The event was graced by dignitaries like NP Guleria (District Sports Officer), Arun Puri (president, Arya Samaj, Dharamsala) and Amit Narula (secretary, Arya Samaj, Dharamsala). The ARO, GK Bhatnagar, Manager VK Yadav, Cluster Head Ashok Guleria and Cluster Head (Sports) Atul Mahajan congratulated all participants. The winning trophy was bagged by DAV, Una (boys) and DAV, Ambota (girls). The runners-up trophy was bagged by DAV, Dharamshala (boys), and DAV, Chamba (girls). Students who have been selected for the State-Level Badminton Championship are: Boys — Vivek Rana (DAV, Una), Dhruv Vasudev (DAV, Una), Mohit Sharma (DAV, Dharamshala), Ojas Thakur (DAV, Dharamshala) and Hemant Bhardwaj (DAV, Surangani); and girls — Srishti Thakur, Divyanshi Thakur (DAV, Chamba), Riya Thakur, Eliza Thakur (DAV, Ambota) and Shagun (DAV, Una). Teacher in charge Abhilasha thanked the guests and wished success to all participants.