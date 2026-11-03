DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV students shine at national tournament

DAV students shine at national tournament

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:35 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Public School, Lajhyani, achieved a remarkable milestone at the DAV National Sports Tournament, which witnessed the participation of approximately 24,000 students from across the country. The school's talented sportspersons showcased exceptional skills and sportsmanship, winning three medals. Aarush Sharma of Class VIII secured a silver medal in Under-14 Kho-Kho, Anshuman Rangra of Class VII won a bronze medal in Wushu (below 32 kg), while Rishabh of Class III clinched a bronze medal in Karate (below 20 kg). Principal Mr Sunil Thakur Ji, along with the entire staff, warmly welcomed and congratulated the medal winners. He appreciated their dedication and hard work and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence. The school expressed immense pride in the achievements of its students and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts