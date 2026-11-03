DAV students shine at national tournament

DAV Public School, Lajhyani, achieved a remarkable milestone at the DAV National Sports Tournament, which witnessed the participation of approximately 24,000 students from across the country. The school's talented sportspersons showcased exceptional skills and sportsmanship, winning three medals. Aarush Sharma of Class VIII secured a silver medal in Under-14 Kho-Kho, Anshuman Rangra of Class VII won a bronze medal in Wushu (below 32 kg), while Rishabh of Class III clinched a bronze medal in Karate (below 20 kg). Principal Mr Sunil Thakur Ji, along with the entire staff, warmly welcomed and congratulated the medal winners. He appreciated their dedication and hard work and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence. The school expressed immense pride in the achievements of its students and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.
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