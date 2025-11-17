DAV students win gold in Nasha Mukti Camp

Students of DAV Police Public School, Karnal, won gold medal at the four-day Bharat Scout and Guide Nasha Mukti Camp held at Pratap Public School, Jundla. The event aimed to spread awareness about a drug-free society while fostering discipline, teamwork, and leadership among students. The talented DAV team excelled in all activities and was honoured with multiple recognitions, including Best Camp Students and Best Scout Master. Their dedication, enthusiasm, and spirit of teamwork won appreciation from all quarters. School principal Arun Verma congratulated the students on their remarkable success and praised their efforts, stating that such achievements reflect the school’s commitment to all-round development and value-based education. He appreciated Pawan, event coordinator, for his sincere guidance and support throughout the camp. The achievement has filled the DAV fraternity with pride and joy.

