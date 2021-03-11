DAVC Public School, Jind

A two-day Mega Yoga Camp was organised at the school by the Haryana Yoga Commission, Ayush Department, Arya Yuva Samaj and Patanjali Yoga Sansthan. Around 4,000 people participated in the camp and got benefitted by a session of yoga by Haryana Yoga Commission Chairman Dr Jaideep Arya. The closing ceremony of the camp was held under the chairmanship of Jind MLA Krishna Chandra Midha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge
Punjab Police collect dump data of 1-km area of crime spot, ...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
Missing Tara Air plane found crashed in Nepal, 14 bodies recovered
Pieces of wreckage found at 14,500 feet after nearly 20 hour...