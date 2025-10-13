It was a proud moment for DAV Public School, Mohal as the Girls' U-14 Handball Team clinched the gold medal at the DAV Cluster III Tournament. Principal RS Rana congratulated the team and extended his heartfelt appreciation for their dedication and spirit.This inspiring victory stands as a testament to the girls' tremendous hard work, team spirit and unwavering determination.
