Day Star students win painting competition

Students of Day Star School, Manali, secured the first prize in the middle school category at a painting competition held at the International Roerich Memorial Trust. The competition was part of the festival, “The Heart Sends a Message to the Heart”, which celebrates the spirit of friendship between India and Russia, and honours the contributions of Nicholas Roerich in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.
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