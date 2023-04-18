Dayanand Model Sr Sec School, Jalandhar

The school organised a Graduation Ceremony as these graduates were moving from the pre-primary block to primary block whereas the primary block graduates were also moving to the middle block. The event started with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra and lighting of the lamp. The students from the pre - primary and primary block danced to the beats. The tiny tots walked the ramp and also spoke few lines about their aim in life. Meritorious students the school were invited on the stage and all of them were garlanded along with their parents. Chief guest Sudhir Sharma congratulated all winners and achievers. Principal Dr SK Gautam thanked all dignitaries for showering their blessings on the children and making this event a success.