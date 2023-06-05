Dayanand Model Sr Sec School, Jalandhar

The students got first-hand experience of democracy as an Election Festival was organised on the campus to elect the heads of the Students' Council i.e. the Head Boy and the Head Girl to carry out the responsibilities in the 2023-24 session. The process included — the nomination, presentation of the manifesto, campaigning by the nominated candidates followed by voting by students. The process began with the nomination for the Head Boy and the Head Girl from all the four houses of the school. Students from classes VI to XII participated in voting to select their favourite candidates. Live reporting by the students’ media and the coverage of the whole process created an atmosphere of enthusiasm on the campus. The rallies organised to highlight the spirit of democracy were attractions for young kids. Taresh Jhanji was declared the Head Boy and Urvashi Head Girl. Principal Dr SK Gautam garlanded the winners and congratulated them.