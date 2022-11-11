Dayanand Public School, Shimla

The school is celebrating three-day-long musical event ‘Rhythmic Vibrations’. Shining stars of Nursery and KG mesmerised everyone on Day 1. The programme was presided over by Principal Anupam. She addressed the gathering and emphasised on the importance of such activities for the holistic development of children. She thanked the parents for their continuous support and cooperation. There was 100 per cent participation and various performances included action song and dance, PT exercises, girls’ Zumba dance and hip hop by boys. The event was a great success and was appreciated by one and all.